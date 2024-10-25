Barbados, UNDP and ECLAC await Leaders from LatAm & Caribbean at XVI Ministerial Forum on Development

The Government of Barbados, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will host the XVI Ministerial Forum on Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, as a space to discuss opportunities to build resilience against future shocks that continue to challenge development in the region.

FLASHBACK: The Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, the Hon. Kirk Humphrey and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme for Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean, Limya Eltayeb, after signing the Memorandum of Understanding between Barbados and the UNDP for the XVI Social Ministerial Forum for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year.

The Forum will be held from Wednesday, October 30th to Friday, 1st November at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, and ECLAC Executive Secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, and is expected to have over 150 participants, including more than 20 Government delegations from the region. The full agenda is available here.

This gathering builds on the discussions initiated at the XIII Ministerial Forum in Antigua and Barbuda in 2021, which discussed disasters and social protection systems in the context of protracted crises. The XVI Ministerial Forum will discuss how the region can advance and protect social gains in the context of more frequent and intense shocks.

A Ministerial Declaration is expected to be the outcome of the Forum. The Declaration aims to be a roadmap for transformative policy action and impactful initiatives that transcend boundaries, ultimately steering the region toward a more equitable and resilient future.