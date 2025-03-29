Film Director Ava DuVernay Headlines Powerful Global Forum in Barbados

Three titans in directing, acting and writing – America’s Ava DuVernay, Trinidad-born Lorraine Toussaint and Jamaica’s Marlon James – respectively have signed on to participate in the 2nd Annual Cross Continental Forum (CCF) in Barbados from June 14th- 18th, 2025.



Guyanese-born CCH Pounder, known for her roles in the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar and television series, NCIS: New Orleans will also be in attendance as she leads the Steering Group of the CCF, which is spearheaded by Canada’s CaribbeanTales Media Group (CTMG).

“CCF is a crucial hub for global film and television collaborations, and I am delighted to welcome Ava, Lorraine and Marlon to join us for this landmark event,” said Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO of CTMG and award-winning director as well as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Each of them brings an extraordinary and unique perspective from our worldwide diaspora, enriching this platform with their talent and vision.”

Under the theme, Decolonizing Co-Production, this groundbreaking forum is supported by the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Invest Barbados, British Film Institute (BFI), the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill) and National Cultural Foundation Barbados. The aim is to stimulate co-productions between Black and global majority producers from Canada, the Caribbean, the UK, and Africa, and is poised to become an unmissable annual event for industry leaders, storytellers, and change-makers from around the world.

DuVernay, a two-time Emmy Award winner, Academy Award nominee, and founder of ARRAY – a multi-facetted film and social impact organization that includes ARRAY Releasing, ARRAY film works, and the ARRAY Creative Campus – will join the Forum for the Opening Night and will close out the CCF with a Masterclass open to the public.

The Selma director will also be a celebrity jury member for the Big Pitch along with Toussaint. DuVernay says she plans to spend part of her time on the island exploring production possibilities and partnerships. She has helmed a long list of television and film productions including the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th and Middle of Nowhere for which she won Best Director at Sundance.

Toussaint – also a producer and teacher, will offer her expertise as a mentor and will be at the Forum from beginning to end to support the participants.

Known for her roles in Orange is The New Black for which she earned a Critics Choice TV Award for Best Supporting Actress, and recurring roles on Law and Order, Saving Grace and Fosters, Toussaint currently stars as Aunt Vi on the CBS hit drama, The Equalizer.

James, an award-winning author, was the first Jamaican to take home the U.K’s most prestigious literary award, the 2015 Man Booker Prize for his novel, A Brief History of Seven Killings.



He is the author of five novels and currently teaches literature at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota and is a faculty lecturer at St. Francis College.

He most recently wrote the screenplay for the Netflix/Channel 4 series, Get Millie Black, which was shot in Jamaica. James will be a panelist at the forum, amplifying and sharing his insights, work and network with attendees.

CCF 2025 is currently accepting submissions from experienced producers , including Documentary, Feature Film, and TV Series producers from the UK, Canada, Africa, EU, and the Caribbean eager to participate in this transformative experience.

Submit your application HERE by March 31, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST.

For inquiries and additional information, please contact: applications@ccf2025.com