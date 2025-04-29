29-year-old from My Lord’s Hill, most recently Wanted by Police

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Theo Omari Harvey, 29 years alias ‘TT MAN’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Harvey, whose last known address is Odessa McClean Drive, My Lords Hill, St. Michael is of a dark complexion and has a slim built. He has a large head and thick lips.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Theo Omari Harvey is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Theo Omari Harvey, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 430-7270, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service