  LAW PROBING YET ANOTHER MURDER, THIS TIME AT QUAKERS RD.

  • “Crime is Rising in the Caribbean. Punishment Isn’t Working. It’s Time to Embrace Restorative Justice” by Sir Adrian Daisley

  • Film Director Ava DuVernay Headlines Powerful Global Forum in Barbados

  • Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

  • Bridgetown US Embassy sends hardline message on Immigration, even though USA itself was created by Immigrants

  • “Shifoo” from Sergeants Village sought by Police

Police Operations Control Room received a report about 10:46 last night of Monday 31st March about a man being shot and lying motionless along Quakers Road, Carrington Village, St. Michael.

S U M M A R Y

It seems the deceased was sitting outside of a shop in the area, when he was approached by an assailant, an argument ensued between the two of them and a series of gun shots were heard.

The deceased fell to the ground after receiving gunshot injuries to his head, chest and arm and the assailant walked away. The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190.

