LAW PROBING YET ANOTHER MURDER, THIS TIME AT QUAKERS RD.

Police Operations Control Room received a report about 10:46 last night of Monday 31st March about a man being shot and lying motionless along Quakers Road, Carrington Village, St. Michael.

S U M M A R Y

It seems the deceased was sitting outside of a shop in the area, when he was approached by an assailant, an argument ensued between the two of them and a series of gun shots were heard.

The deceased fell to the ground after receiving gunshot injuries to his head, chest and arm and the assailant walked away. The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190.