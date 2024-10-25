Breaking News

SLAY aims to be the first anthology of its kind. Few creatures in contemporary horror are as compelling as the vampire, who manages to captivate us in a simultaneous state of fear and desire.

MVmedia Spooky Week – “Slay: Stories of the Vampire Noire”

DevilsAdvocate

MVmedia Spooky Week – “Slay: Stories of the Vampire Noire”

DevilsAdvocate

Mocha Memoirs Press is proud to present SLAY: Stories of the Vampire Noire – a revolutionary anthology celebrating vampires of the African Diaspora. SLAY is a groundbreaking unique collection and will be a must-have for vampire lovers all over the world.

Drawing from a variety of cultural and mythological backgrounds, SLAY dares to imagine a world of horror and wonder where Black protagonists take center stage – as vampires, as hunters, as heroes.

From immortal African deities to resistance fighters; matriarchal vampire broods to monster hunting fathers; coming of age stories to end of life stories, SLAY is a groundbreaking Afrocentric vampire anthology celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the African Diaspora.

, , , , ,

