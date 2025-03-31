Tax Filing Season Underway: File 2024 Personal Income Tax Return Online

The Barbados Revenue Authority (the Authority) has officially launched the 2024 tax filing season with Personal Income Tax (PIT) returns now available online through TAMIS. The deadline for submitting 2024 PIT returns is Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

All self-employed persons, employees who earned above $25,000 last year as well as pensioners with an annual income above $45,000 are required to file a personal income tax return.

Senior Manager, Headquarters Services at the Authority, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, urges taxpayers to double-check their information before filing.

“Every year, we see common errors that delay persons from receiving refunds. Two major issues are incorrect banking details and selecting ‘No’ instead of ‘Yes’ for ‘Resident for Tax Purposes’ in the return. If taxpayers enter the wrong financial institution or account number, or if they mistakenly indicate that they are not a resident, they will encounter a delay in relation to refund processing. Such errors require additional steps to be taken for the corrections to be made,” she explained.

“If a taxpayer is unsure about their account details, we strongly advise them to check with their respective financial institution to ensure they have and are entering accurate information in the system.”

Starting April 1, the Authority will host its annual Tax Clinics to provide taxpayers with assistance.

Williams-Gayle also reminded taxpayers to confirm the accuracy of third-party information, such as income and deductions, as these directly impact tax returns.

“It is crucial for taxpayers to check the information uploaded on their behalf before submitting the return. If anything is missing or incorrect, persons should contact the entity responsible to have it corrected before filing. Instructions on how to review this information can be found on the Authority’s website and social media pages,” she advised.