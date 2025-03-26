Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles, 36 years of No. 14 Hilltop Pinelands, St Michael for the following offences which were committed on Thursday 20th March, 2025 while at his residence:
- Possession of Cannabis
- Intent to Supply Cannabis
- Trafficking in Cannabis
The weight of said cannabis is 5,244 pounds – with a Street Value $11,893.40 BDS
- Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
