Breaking News

  • Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

  • Bridgetown US Embassy sends hardline message on Immigration, even though USA itself was created by Immigrants

  • “Shifoo” from Sergeants Village sought by Police

  • Bishop of Barbados calls on country to pray for better health of predecessor

  • 27-year-old Sion Hill man in remand for murder

  • Barbadian Elected to FIFA Council in Historic First

Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Court tomorrow Wednesday, 26th March, 2025.

Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Court tomorrow Wednesday, 26th March, 2025.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles, 36 years of No. 14 Hilltop Pinelands, St Michael for the following offences which were committed on Thursday 20th March, 2025 while at his residence:

  • Possession of Cannabis
  • Intent to Supply Cannabis
  • Trafficking in Cannabis
Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Court tomorrow Wednesday, 26th March, 2025.
Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Court tomorrow Wednesday, 26th March, 2025.

The weight of said cannabis is 5,244 pounds – with a Street Value $11,893.40 BDS

  • Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 165
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280