Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles, 36 years of No. 14 Hilltop Pinelands, St Michael for the following offences which were committed on Thursday 20th March, 2025 while at his residence:

Possession of Cannabis

Intent to Supply Cannabis

Trafficking in Cannabis

Lordon Emmanuel Marlon Charles is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Court tomorrow Wednesday, 26th March, 2025.

The weight of said cannabis is 5,244 pounds – with a Street Value $11,893.40 BDS

Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

