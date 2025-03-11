Public Reaction for Budget 2025, especially “Potato Chip Tax”

Barbadians will have to pay more for Pringles and similar snacks

The high-salt snacks singled out by the Government to be hit with the new tax include Pringles, Lays chips, salted nuts and popcorn, corn curls, Hot Balls, Cheezees, Tortilla chips, salted pretzels and crackers. Yet not acknowledging healthy foods are already expensive, many wondered why not expand the VAT exempt status for Local Goods or tax Chefette and KFC? (SOURCE: Barbados Today)