  PM Mottley Announces Changes to Cabinet of Barbados after rapid departure of St Michael South Central MP

  TRICIA WATSON ADDRESSES APPLICATION OF LIGHT AND POWER TO BE EXEMPTED FROM STANDARDS OF SERVICE AND PAYMENT OF FINES AND COMPENSATION TO AFFECTED RATEPAYERS

  WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

  End the Cycle: Gun Violence Must Stop

  19 YEAR OLD IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BCC STABBING INCIDENT

  BCC COMMENTS OVER STABBING ON ITS EYRIE CAMPUS

DevilsAdvocate

Public Reaction for Budget 2025, especially “Potato Chip Tax”

DevilsAdvocate

Barbadians will have to pay more for Pringles and similar snacks
Barbadians will have to pay more for Pringles and similar snacks
Barbadians will have to pay more for Pringles and similar snacks

The high-salt snacks singled out by the Government to be hit with the new tax include Pringles, Lays chips, salted nuts and popcorn, corn curls, Hot Balls, Cheezees, Tortilla chips, salted pretzels and crackers. Yet not acknowledging healthy foods are already expensive, many wondered why not expand the VAT exempt status for Local Goods or tax Chefette and KFC? (SOURCE: Barbados Today)

