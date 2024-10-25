Mavericks Sports Club’s inaugural tournament – the International Futsal League

International Futsal League is the newest, exciting futsal tournament that takes place over seven (7) nights from December 13 – 21, 2024 at both the Barbados Hockey Centre and the BFA Technical Centre.

Mavericks Sports Club Inc. is creating a franchise league for the game of futsal. This inaugural year will be an invitational tourney, comprising of sixteen (16) male teams and eight (8) female teams, with the possibility of four (4) visiting teams from the US and Canada.

The male teams will compete for the purse of $33,100, the winner receiving $15,000. Teams reaching the quarter-final phase are guaranteed to prize money.

Female teams will play for $20,830 with the winner receiving $10,000.

Twenty-four of the island’s elite coaches have been invited to lead the teams, aptly named after Barbadian heritage (refer below), with an official Player Draft Day scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the BFA Technical Centre (4:00 pm).



Popular local entertainment, numerous patron giveaways, jumbo screen corporate marketing, media interviews, running commentary and a fan-zone, will also form a part of this extravaganza.

Corporate Barbados is encouraged to support a franchise team, as well as become an integral part of this transcendent sporting event.

Michelle Straughn (Media Officer; Mavericks Sports Club Inc.), expressed an elevated level of anticipation for the event.



“It is with great pride and honour that our organization has created such an exciting international tournament, which will bring much-needed visibility to Barbados. We believe that is an apt undertaking, facilitating both engagement and exposure for all participants (players, coaches, entertainers, fans, potential sponsors etc.).



Furthermore, we take the opportunity to thank the Barbados Football Association, for its sanctioning of the undertaking, as well as their continued partnership. As well as Corporate Barbados for their support”