Barbadians should be aware as a result of challenges with the water supply, the National Disabilities Unit’s Office at ‘Maxwelton’, Lower Collymore Rock, St. Michael is closed from 1.30 p.m. on Friday, 4 April 2025.

It is hoped that normal services will be resumed from Monday, 7 April 2025.

The National Disabilities Unit regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.