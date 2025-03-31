Today kicks off Frontline Trading’s Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact (Project IMMPACT) – “Building The Community.”

Patrick Niles and the team at FT believe while sales are important, having a positive impact upon our community in Barbados and beyond is paramount when it comes to customer relations and correlating with Frontline Trading.

Not surprisingly, they aligned their Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact with like-minded companies including Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors Barbados Comfort Sleep, Berger, CBC and STARCOM Network.

Families across Barbados are encouraged to join our community pact.

The winner will receive an Interior Mind-blowing Makeover of one (1) bedroom and selected participants will be awarded prizes to beautify their homes. This makeover includes new bedding, a paint job, a dressing table, side tables and lamps, depending on the winner’s requirements. This project embraces the importance of collaboration, cost management and social media engagement.

Barbados will have the opportunity to participate in the IMMPACT promotion March 31- May 17 with a minimum spend of $100 to enter, and the winner receives an Interior Mind-blowing Makeover Pact powered by Frontline Trading.