Shopping for Superman (DOCUMENTARY)

The origin story of your friendly neighborhood comic shop. Tracing the 50-year history of the local comic book store’s far-reaching impact, this film examines their cultural significance and the numerous threats they face today.



After a 75% industry contraction, floundering sales, superhero fatigue, and online retail competition, can our heroes survive?



Keep up with their progress by finding them on most social media sites with the handle @Shop4SupeDoc

Post Views: 90