A devout Catholic and the first African American to row across any ocean on his fourth attempt, Mr. Don Victor Mooney of Flushing, Queens recalls the Pontiff saying, “my son, keep fighting”, on World AIDS Day after the General Audience on December 1, 2021.

Mr. Don Victor Mooney, SuPing (his wife), Jun-Jie Mooney (his son) meet Pope Francis at the Vatican for December 1, 2021, General Audience on World AIDS Day at the Vatican. Mooney presents the Pontiff his rowing uniform.

“When our family gestured to kneel in his presence, Papa said no, please sit. His humble nature overwhelmed us all”, said, Don Victor Mooney.