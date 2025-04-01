“Crime is Rising in the Caribbean. Punishment Isn’t Working. It’s Time to Embrace Restorative Justice” by Sir Adrian Daisley

The Caribbean is facing a troubling surge in violent crime. Socioeconomic inequality, gang activity, gun trafficking, and limited employment opportunities all contribute to this crisis. For decades, governments have relied on punitive measures harsh sentencing, increased policing, and mass incarceration. Yet, these strategies have failed. Prisons are overcrowded, recidivism rates remain high, and communities are no safer.

It is time for a paradigm shift, one that prioritizes rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reintegration. Restorative Justice (RJ) offers a transformative approach to addressing crime and conflict. Instead of focusing solely on punishment, RJ seeks to heal harm, foster accountability, and strengthen community bonds by actively involving victims, offenders, and society in the justice process.

The Restorative Justice Approach

At its core, RJ acknowledges that crime is not just a violation of the law but also a harm to individuals and relationships. Through dialogue, mediation, and community participation, RJ facilitates meaningful conversations where victims can express their pain, offenders can take responsibility, and communities can work toward rebuilding trust. Unlike traditional retributive justice, which isolates offenders through incarceration, RJ addresses the root causes of crime and the needs of all parties involved.

For the Caribbean where violent crime continues to pose serious social and economic challenges, RJ could serve as a powerful tool for justice reform. The region grapples with youth crime, gang violence, and high recidivism rates, straining legal and correctional systems. By implementing RJ programs in schools, prisons, and communities, Caribbean nations could foster a justice system that prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment, reduces repeat offenses, and strengthens social cohesion.

The Cultural Foundations of Restorative Justice

RJ is not a foreign concept. Many cultures worldwide, including those in Africa, Indigenous communities, and the Caribbean, have long practiced forms of restorative justice:

African Justice Systems: Ubuntu Philosophy (Southern Africa): Emphasizes community-based reconciliation over retribution. Gacaca Courts (Rwanda): Used after the 1994 genocide to foster truth-telling, rehabilitation, and reintegration. Palaver Tree System (West Africa): Community gatherings to mediate disputes and restore harmony.

Indigenous Practices: Talking Circles (Native American and First Nations): Encourage respectful dialogue and healing. M?ori Rangatahi Courts (New Zealand): Integrate Indigenous customs with modern legal systems to rehabilitate young offenders. Sentencing Circles (Canada): Foster healing between victims, offenders, and communities.

Caribbean Traditions: Maroon Justice Systems (Jamaica, Suriname, Guyana): Restorative practices based on collective decision-making. Myal Practices (Caribbean): Used spiritual and communal mediation for conflict resolution.



These time-honored methods can inform modern RJ initiatives in the Caribbean, helping to create justice systems rooted in cultural traditions while addressing contemporary crime challenges.

The Caribbean Crime Crisis

Several Caribbean nations are experiencing a sustained rise in violent crime:

Barbados: 2024 saw a 138% increase in homicides, with 50 murders recorded (17.7 per 100,000 people).

These grim statistics highlight the failure of punitive justice systems to curb violence and prevent repeat offenses.

Why Punitive Justice Fails

The Caribbean’s heavy reliance on incarceration has proven ineffective. Key shortcomings include:

Prisons as breeding grounds for criminal networks.

Failure to address victim trauma and the underlying causes of crime.

Neglect of socioeconomic factors that drive criminal behavior.

The Case for Restorative Justice

RJ is a proven alternative to punitive justice. Success stories worldwide demonstrate its effectiveness:

New Zealand: Family Group Conferencing has reduced youth recidivism and strengthened community bonds.

Family Group Conferencing has reduced youth recidivism and strengthened community bonds. South Africa: The Truth and Reconciliation Commission fostered national healing post-apartheid.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission fostered national healing post-apartheid. Norway: RJ initiatives have contributed to one of the world’s lowest recidivism rates.

Caribbean Efforts Toward RJ

Jamaica’s Restorative Justice Act (2016): Introduced victim-offender mediation and community reconciliation programs.

Introduced victim-offender mediation and community reconciliation programs. CARICOM Crime and Security Strategy (2013): Advocates for community-based rehabilitation initiatives.

Despite its promise, RJ faces challenges in the Caribbean:

Judicial skepticism —many legal professionals resist moving away from punitive models.

—many legal professionals resist moving away from punitive models. Lack of funding —RJ programs require investment in trained facilitators and community support networks.

—RJ programs require investment in trained facilitators and community support networks. Public perception—many equate justice with harsh punishment rather than rehabilitation.

Prison-Based Restorative Justice: A Game Changer?

RJ is not just about keeping offenders out of prison, it can be transformative within prison walls as well. Programs such as victim-offender dialogues and restorative circles have been shown to:

Reduce prison violence.

Improve inmates’ sense of accountability.

Lower reoffending rates post-release.

A 2022 study by Wallace and Wylie found that RJ in prisons fosters rehabilitation more effectively than traditional punitive measures.

Retraining and Retooling: A Crucial Component

RJ is most effective when combined with retraining and skill development initiatives:

Vocational training: Carpentry, IT, agriculture, and entrepreneurship programs equip offenders with economic opportunities.

Carpentry, IT, agriculture, and entrepreneurship programs equip offenders with economic opportunities. Education: Literacy programs and higher education reduce the cycle of crime and poverty.

Literacy programs and higher education reduce the cycle of crime and poverty. Psychosocial support: Counseling and emotional intelligence training help reintegration into society.

Counseling and emotional intelligence training help reintegration into society. Training for law enforcement and community leaders: Enhances conflict resolution and cultural sensitivity.

By investing in these areas, RJ can break the cycle of crime, foster economic growth, and strengthen public trust in justice systems.

A Call for Change

The Caribbean due to rising violent crime demands urgent action, yet punitive justice has led only to more overcrowded prisons and fractured communities. Restorative Justice offers a viable alternative, one that prioritizes healing, accountability, and reintegration.

Caribbean leaders must embrace RJ as a core pillar of criminal justice reform. While change will not happen overnight, with legislative backing, judicial buy-in, and public awareness, RJ could pave the way for safer, more cohesive societies.

The question is no longer if RJ should be adopted in the Caribbean, but rather: How soon can we implement it before more lives are lost?