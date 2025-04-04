Breaking News

stabbing streetgangs1

FATAL STABBING IN HOLETOWN

About 2:30 p.m. on Friday 4th April 2025 a Policeman was on duty along Holetown Road, St. James when he received a report of an altercation involving two men at 1st Street, Holetown St James. 

The officer responded and saw the motionless body of a male lying on the roadway along 1st Street at its junction with Holetown Road.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was involved in a dispute with another man when he was fatally stabbed. A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death. Investigations are continuing. Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this incident to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or Holetown Station at 419-1700, 419-1703

