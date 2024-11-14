BiiG Beach Festival Starts this Weekend

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is pleased to announce that the 2024 BOA Independence Invitational Games (BiiG) Beach Festival – A Celebration of Sports and Community at the Beach gets started this weekend.

This multisport event captures the essence of Barbados’ beach culture, offering family-friendly entertainment and an opportunity for local athletes to excel.

The tournaments of the 2024 BiiG Beach Festival will be spread across two weekends, commencing November 16 to 17 at Rascals on Brandons Beach and the Aquatic Centre/Gymnasium Circuit at the Garfield Sobers Complex, followed by November 22 to 24 at the iconic Soup Bowl in Bathsheba for the surfing competition. Admission is free for all.

The festival features a variety of sports that cater to all ages and interests, including Beach Volleyball, Weightlifting (Street Style), Wrestling, Surfing, Triathlon and, for the first time at the BiiG Beach Festival, Beach Netball. This format of the game has only five players on the court, in contrast to the seven players in the traditional competition, and there are no set positions, so players can move around and pass the ball as required. Also, among the highlights this year are The Barbados November Surf Pro and National Surfing Championships, as well as the Triathlon Kids Series Race #8 and BiiG Triathlon (ages 16+) to be held at the Aquatic Centre/Gymnasium Circuit.

The festival was first introduced to commemorate Barbados’ 50th Anniversary of Independence, and it has since become a major part of the BOA’s goal to promote sports and foster a strong sense of community through athletic engagement.

Launched in 2016 to mark the 50th Anniversary of Barbados’ Independence, the festival has gained popularity across various sporting disciplines, becoming a key event in the beach sports calendar both nationally and regionally.

Cameron Burke, Chairman of the BiiG Beach Festival and First Vice President of the BOA shared his enthusiasm for this year’s event.

“The BiiG Beach Festival is not just a sports event; it’s a celebration of Barbados’ vibrant beach culture and community spirit. We’re thrilled to bring families, athletes, and fans together once again for this unique celebration of sport. And, with interest from our neighbouring islands at an all-time high, there are already plans underway for an even bigger event next year,” according to Burke.

All the competitions will be streamed on the BOA’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Additionally, the ‘Beach Volleyball: Capture the Crown’ marquee event will be broadcast live on One Caribbean Television, with tape-delayed coverage available on Flow Sports and CBC TV8.

The BOA is inviting all to the 2024 BiiG Beach Festival as we celebrate sportsmanship and community. This year’s festival, sponsored by Rascals and Glacial Pure, promises to be an amazing time for both athletes and fans.