Honouring Victims, Supporting Survivors, Raising Awareness: The Red Shoes Project Calls for Action on Gender-based Violence

Violence against women is not merely a statistic; it is a pervasive global issue that disrupts the lives of countless women and girls and places a heavy burden on communities. To mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (from 25 November to 10 December), The Red Shoes Project, displayed at nine locations across Barbados acknowledges the harsh reality and lasting impact of gender-based violence, while supporting survivors.

The nine locations identified – mainly public spaces around Barbados – will display red-painted shoes representing women lost to femicide (gender-related killings of women and girls) and other forms of violence. Each empty pair of shoes symbolizes a life cut short, a voice silenced, a future taken away. The shoes also stand as a symbol of love and unity, a testament to the strength and resilience of the women who continue to fight for their lives and their rights and a call for all of us to stand with them in solidarity and to take action to end violence against women.

First conceptualized by Mexican artist, Elina Chauvet, the Red Shoes Project challenges us to recognize that change can only happen when we stop dismissing gender-based violence as someone else’s private problem.

The European Union is coordinating the art installation, undertaken as a collective action in partnership with Bureau of Gender Affairs of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, the National Cultural Foundation, the Institute of Gender and Development Studies (University of the West Indies), the Barbados Community College, UN Women Caribbean and the diplomatic missions of Argentina, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Worldwide, one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence. In the Caribbean, one in two women have experienced at least one form of gender-based violence in their lifetime and the region faces some of the highest femicide rates globally. Gender-based violence is an egregious human rights violation. More than just an exhibition, the Red Shoes Project prompts each of us to consider our role in addressing this human rights issue and to pledge to create a future where women and girls are no longer at risk. Governments, communities, and individuals must look beyond the display and ask: How can we ensure that these shoes become a relic of the past rather than a reflection of our present?