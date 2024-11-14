BFA Announces National Men’s Squad for Home and Away Clash with Guyana

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has today announced the National Senior Men’s Squad and their Management Team for the upcoming home and away Concacaf Nations League Play-In matches against Guyana this month.
The first match is set to be held on home soil at the BFA Technical Centre on Friday 15th November at 7pm local time, while the second match will be hosted by Guyana at the National Track and Field Centre on Tuesday 19th November at 8pm local time.
Both teams will be battling it out for a place in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims, slated for early next year.
Head Coach Kent Hall said the National Tridents are excited by the prospect of facing off against Guyana for a spot in the Gold Cup Prelims, and to build on top of what the team has achieved thus far.
“The recently concluded Nations League matches gave us a platform to test and refine our system, and we’re generally happy with the players’ understanding and the quality they’ve shown in implementation,” he said. “We hope to put on a good show for the home crowd again, but we know this assignment will require a greater level of discipline and application, so we have to shift our mindset accordingly.”
National Senior Men’s Squad
Ackeel Applewhaite
Andre Applewhaite (Captain)
Carl Hinkson
Corey Bridgeman
Darian King
Darius Boyce
Ethan Taylor
Hadan Holligan
Jaron Oughterson
Jayden Goodridge
Jaylen Gilkes
Jireh Malcolm
Kevon Lucas
Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse
Khimani Cox
Kishmar Primus
Mario Williams
Nadre Butcher
Nathan Walters-Harewood
Niall Reid-Stephens
Nicoli Brathwaite
Omani Leacock
Raquan Clarke
Ricardio Morris
Sheran Hoyte
Thierry Gale
Management Team
Head Coach – Kent Hall
Assistant Coach – Marlon Harte
Manager – Ortis Williams
Equipment Manager – Orlando Mapp
Sports Therapist – Johann Lashley
Trainer – Chad Bynoe
Goalkeeping Coach – Bernard Howell
Media Officer – Amy Goulding
