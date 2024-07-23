Peabo Sampson: Rising Fashion Star and Advocate for Sustainable Design

Peabo Sampson, the innovative designer who captured the hearts of audiences and judges as the first runner-up of Season 7 of the popular Caribbean fashion designer challenge/TV series ‘Mission Catwalk,’ continues to make waves in the fashion industry.

Sampson has gained significant recognition since his outstanding performance on the show, which aims to discover and develop talented fashion designers. This has led to several business opportunities and has helped establish him as a prominent figure in sustainable fashion. Following his success on “Mission Catwalk” last November, where he created a 12-piece collection for the finale, 26-year-old Sampson has been looking into even more ways to expand his brand’s presence globally.

Peabo Sampson fine-tuning a design during Season 7 of “Mission Catwalk”

Sampson, one of the five finalists of the Jamaica-based “Mission Catwalk,” reflected on his experience in the competition, which ran from July 27 to November 20, 2023. He mentioned that although it was sometimes nerve-racking, he thoroughly enjoyed the competition, which he described as a learning experience that allowed him to embrace his ingenuity and develop his craft. He said, “Through ‘Mission Catwalk,’ I had the opportunity to be more creative and come up with designs that were outside the box. I want to always be thinking outside the box so that my creations leave a lasting impression.”

His brand, PeaboNeavar, seamlessly combines art and fashion and is celebrated for its bespoke custom and ready-to-wear pieces. Sampson’s designs are not only visually stunning but also reflect his commitment to sustainability, using various eco-friendly materials that resonate with today’s eco-conscious consumers. Currently, the young designer is working on a new collection inspired by Barbados’ natural beauty and vibrant culture. Each piece reflects various elements of the island’s culture and appeals to three of the five senses — sight, hearing, and touch.

“The new collection is a tribute to Barbados’s fishing industry. I have used handmade clay beads made from locally sourced clay to evoke the sounds of the seashore, as they sway naturally with the movement of the pieces,” said Sampson. “Furthermore, I have artfully infused sea glass elements into the collection, adding an elegant touch to each piece to elevate its visual allure.”

When asked what advice he would give those aspiring to start a fashion brand, the 2018 WorldSkills Barbados Fashion Technology champion emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s vision and values. “Also, believe in your talent, regardless of your circumstance,” he stated. “Even when facing adversity, remember what you have to offer is unique to the world. Continuously challenge yourself by thinking outside the box, and always trust the process. Authenticity will set you apart in this competitive industry.” He also stressed the importance of aligning with trustworthy and skilled partners to help bring your vision to life.

Sampson was quick to acknowledge the support he received from Export Barbados (BIDC). The state-owned enterprise sponsored sustainable fabrics such as Barbados Sea Island Cotton for his use during the “Mission Catwalk” challenge. Additionally, thanks to Export Barbados (BIDC)’s sponsorship, “Mission Catwalk” is currently airing in Barbados.

Export Barbados (BIDC)’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hill, said, “We are thrilled to support Peabo, an emerging talent in the fashion industry. Export Barbados is dedicated to nurturing and promoting the growth of Barbadian designers as an important cog in our design economy. We are committed to providing the necessary support to help Peabo and others like him excel on the international stage and beyond.”

Catch Season 7 of Mission Catwalk on CBC TV 8 on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and show your support for Sampson and his PeaboNeavar brand.