CONCLAVE: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini – Only In Theaters November

The pope is dead. The throne is vacant. Conclave is only in theaters this November, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini.

From director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), Conclave follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

