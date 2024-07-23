Caribbean stands tall in the global fight for Blue Justice

The Caribbean has a strong and impactful presence in the Blue Justice Community-an international alliance which has its genesis in an intersectoral, cross-boundary movement to fight the scourges of illegal, unreported or unregulated (or IUU) fishing and transnational organized crime in the fishing industry. The Blue Justice Community views these nefarious activities as serious and pervasive threats that undermine the rule of law, sustainable development and conservation of the marine living resources, and social and economic stability of the countries participating in the Blue Justice Initiative.

IUU vessels intercepted in Jamaica waters (National Fisheries Authority, Jamaica)

The Caribbean region was recently acknowledged by the Blue Justice Community for setting a stalwart example for other regions to follow, because its chief policymakers have prioritized this matter and taken concerted action. The adoption of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) Ministerial Council Resolution No. MC 15 (6) of 2021 regarding the Copenhagen Declaration on Transnational Organized Crime in the Global Fishing Industry and the Blue Justice Initiative was a clear signal of their commitment.

Honduran poachers detained on-board a Jamaican Coast Guard vessel (National Fisheries Authority, Jamaica)

En masse, at a high-level meeting in October 2021, several Caribbean Ministers responsible for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and the Blue Economy subsequently signed the International Declaration on Transnational Organized Crime in the Global Fishing Industry. Also known as the Copenhagen Declaration, this international instrument was originally adopted on 15 October 2018 at UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the Blue Justice Initiative was established in 2019 to support countries with implementing the declaration. Twelve CRFM countries signed the Declaration in 2021, and two others signed in 2023. Several of these signatories are now active members of the Blue Justice Community.

Jullan Defoe, Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy with specific responsibility for Fisheries and Blue Economy, signed the Copenhagen Declaration at the Blue Justice 2023 Conference (Photo: Blue Justice Secretariat)

“The Caribbean region stands as a global leader in tackling organized crime within the fishing industry. It brings me immense pride to witness the significant advancements made in this area. On the governance front, the establishment of the Blue Justice Caribbean Hub marks a crucial milestone, demonstrating a robust commitment to combating illegal activities in fisheries,” said Gunnar Stølsvik, Head of the Blue Justice Secretariat.

Stølsvik added that, “the region has achieved notable operational successes, showcasing the effective implementation of the Copenhagen declaration, which is the political basis of the Blue Justice Initiative. The combined efforts in governance and on-the-ground actions highlight the Caribbean’s exemplary role in fostering a fairer and more sustainable blue economy worldwide.”