Registration for Crop Over 2024

Stakeholders interested in taking part in the National Cultural Foundation-staged events for Crop Over 2024 can log on to www.ncf.bb to register.

Desktop Version for Registration

Click on Registration Forms, which is located at the top left-hand corner if you log on via a desktop computer and the top right (by three horizontal lines) if using a mobile device. There, you will find registration forms for Junior Monarch, Pic O De Crop, Foreday Morning, Junior Kadooment, Junior Kadooment – Schools and Community, Grand Kadooment and the NCF Youth Volunteer Programme.

Registering using the Mobile Version.

The various deadlines are as follows:

Junior Monarch: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 4 p.m..

Youth Volunteer Programme: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Pic O De Crop: Monday, May 13, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Foreday Morning: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Grand Kadooment: Friday, May 17, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Junior Kadooment: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Junior Kadooment – Schools and Community: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Also on the website is a link to a form that can be filled out by private promoters who wish to have their events added to the NCF’s official Crop Over 2024 Calendar. The NCF encourages stakeholders to register as we make Crop Over 50 the most memorable festival yet.