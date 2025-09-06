A Festival of Lessons and Legacy: Michelle Hinkson-Cox on the Transformative Journey of CARIFESTA XV

When Michelle Hinkson-Cox, Artistic Lead for CARIFESTA XV, stood at Queen’s Park watching more than a thousand delegates stream into the opening parade, she realized that months of preparation, negotiation, and sleepless nights had crystallized into a single, powerful moment.



“That was when reality hit me,” she recalled warmly. “This is what I had been working on for all these months. Rumour has it I might have shed a tear and had to be consoled by my dear friend Nikita.”

That moment of release—the emotional culmination of relentless planning—was not just a triumph of logistics, but a recognition of the collective heartbeat of the Caribbean.

Balancing Expectations with Integrity

Reflecting on her role, Michelle emphasized that one of the greatest lessons she carried away from CARIFESTA XV was the delicate art of cultural diplomacy. The festival brought together diverse nations, artists, and cultural practitioners, each deeply invested in their contributions.

As Artistic Lead, Michelle was the bridge between competing visions, the voice of reassurance, and the keeper of integrity.

“Everyone is, understandably, concerned about their specific contribution to the festival,” she explained. “I had to carefully balance everyone’s expectations, find the best possible solutions, and then respond in a way that reassured those concerned that decisions were made with their best interest at heart, while maintaining my own personal and professional integrity. It was a steep learning curve, but I think I did pretty well.”

Her words speak to a quiet strength—the ability to both listen and decide, to empathize without losing sight of the broader purpose.

Pride in a Resilient People

Asked whether she felt a surge of pride as a Caribbean national she replied, “I learnt that Caribbean people are resilient, and, at our core, we understand the importance of supporting each other.”

That resilience was not only evident in the artistic showcases but in the spirit of community that sustained the festival across its 10 days. For Michelle, the pride was not fleeting—it was reaffirmed with each performance, each collaboration, each act of generosity that echoed across the venues.

A Transformative Experience

Now that the dust has settled, Michelle admits to a kind of surreal quiet. “I find myself post-CARIFESTA wondering what will happen next. It feels surreal to go back to life as ‘normal’ after the energy and involvement required at my level of planning and management.”

But normal, it seems, will never quite be the same. Serving as Artistic Lead has not only reshaped her professional path but also deepened her sense of purpose. “This experience has completely shifted my vision for myself and my practice. I’m sure that the experiences gained will inform my work and my PhD study from here on.”

In the end, CARIFESTA XV was more than a festival for Michelle Hinkson-Cox—it was a living classroom, a mirror of Caribbean resilience, and a platform that redefined her own trajectory. She came to it as a planner and left it as a visionary, carrying forward lessons etched in the sound of drums, the colors of parades, and the embrace of a people determined to celebrate themselves.