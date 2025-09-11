Breaking News

CTUSAB acknowledges passing of Trade Union legend: Patrick Frost

CTUSAB acknowledges passing of Trade Union legend: Patrick Frost

It is with a sense of great loss that the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations has received the news of the passing of the Most Hon. Patrick Frost.

CTUSAB is deeply saddened at the lost of Bro. Frost, whose has been a stalwart of the Barbados Labour movement. (IMAGE COURTESY: Geoffrey Cordle)

Bro. Frost has given distinguished service to the Barbados Labour movement, serving as the longstanding General Secretary of the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union, and the first General Secretary of CTUSAB.

At the time of his passing, he was a lifetime Vice President of CTUSAB, Comrade Frost leaves an enduring legacy.

CTUSAB expresses its condolences to his wife, son and relatives.

