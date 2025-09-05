Commanding with Culture: Andrea Wells Reflects on Leading Barbados’ Largest CARIFESTA Delegation

When Andrea Wells, Chief Cultural Officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), stepped into her role as Barbados’ Delegation Leader for CARIFESTA XV, she carried with her both decades of experience and the weight of history. This was her 11th CARIFESTA, and with over 730 Barbadian creatives under her charge, she led the country’s most ambitious cultural delegation to date.

For Wells, CARIFESTA has always been about more than logistics. It is about vision, identity, and unity. Post-festival, she reflects on her best moments, lessons learned, and her hopes for the festival’s future.

The best moment

Among the ten days of cultural brilliance, one performance soared above the rest for Wells. “Attending the Alvin Ailey 2 show and experiencing ‘Revelations’, it was phenomenal,” she said.

For a cultural leader steeped in regional heritage, and as a cultural scholar interested in Afro diasporic religions this international masterpiece resonated deeply, affirming the power of performance to transcend boundaries.”

Lessons in unity

CARIFESTA XV also reinforced the importance of collaboration. “We’re stronger together,” she observed. In a festival that demands coordination across disciplines, countries, and generations, this truth proved vital.

Caribbean pride in action

Wells’ pride as a Caribbean woman was stirred most by what unfolded at the Heritage Zone.

“I observed the pure joy of our Caribbean neighbours learning Landship dances and Maypole from Barbados Landship Association members at the Grand Market! We have so much to share in our traditions,” she recalled, emphasizing how cultural exchange lies at the heart of CARIFESTA’s mission.

The festival’s future

For Wells, CARIFESTA XV was not only a moment of triumph but also a call to action.

“The region needs to commit to holding it regularly every two years. We need to empower independent arts organisations to claim CARIFESTA and to influence its direction. The collective artistic and intellectual energy of our creatives energises any space that they collectively occupy. Regular doses of these energies can mobilise long-term development for our nations,” she stated.

Her conviction is clear: consistency and empowerment will be key to the festival’s enduring impact.

A leader rooted in service

From her first CARIFESTA as a fine art student in 1981 to her stewardship of Barbados’ delegation in 2025, Andrea Wells has remained committed to the spirit of the festival. Under her leadership, Barbados not only presented an impressive multidisciplinary programme but also reaffirmed its place as a cultural powerhouse during CARIFESTA XV. In her own words, CARIFESTA XV was about ensuring that artists could shine without distraction, while also igniting a renewed passion for heritage and creativity at home. As Barbados looks ahead, Andrea Wells’ vision remains steadfast: the festival must continue to build unity, empower creatives, and shape the Caribbean’s cultural future.