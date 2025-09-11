All Of You – Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots: Apple TV+

Best friends since college, Simon (Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?

“All of You” explores whether one person can ever be your everything in this humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama co-written by Goldstein and Emmy Award winner William Bridges (“Black Mirror”), who also directs. Hailing from MRC, the film is produced by Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett, and Bridges and Goldstein also produce.