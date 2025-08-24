Nominations open for CARICOM Energy Awards 2025

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Citizens and residents are invited to apply for or nominate a peer, mentor, or mentee for the CARICOM Women in Sustainable Energy Awards (WISE), and the Sustainable Energy Youth Awards (SEYA) for 2025.

Nominations for the awards are open until 31 August 2025.

Organised by the CARICOM Secretariat and the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), these awards aim to recognise the important roles that women and youth play in the energy sector as professionals, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and consumers. The awards also seek to highlight the importance of gender diversity to enhance the success of the clean energy transition.

WISE honours women who are committed to the energy transition and have made significant contributions to their communities at national, regional, and international levels in public, private, and civil society sectors. The categories under which those submissions will be judged are: Business/Entrepreneurship; Social Impact, Community and Advocacy; Policy and Regulations; and Utilities and Industry.

SEYA targets persons between the ages of 16 and 35 who exhibit innovation, creativity, and dedication to their communities by advocating for and actively participating in the energy transition at local, national, regional levels across public, private, and civil society sectors.

Nomination forms for Caribbean citizens and residents are available here.

The awards will be presented at the 9th Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF IX), to be held in Grenada from 28-30 October 2025.