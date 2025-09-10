Seafields Solutions Ltd will recycle & repurpose Sargassum as part of wider Clean Up Project

Seafields Solutions Ltd, a UK-based leader in ocean farming and seaweed innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Private Refuse and Garbage Disposal (PRGD), part of Montrose Investment Holdings LLC, to recycle and repurpose Sargassum in stage two of the wider PRGD Sargassum Beach Clean Up Project* to transform the Caribbean-wide Sargassum challenge into a sustainable economic opportunity.

Running from September 2025 to April 2026, the project will operate under the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) “Unleashing the Blue Economy in the Caribbean” (UBEC) Programme, funded by the World Bank from $56 million funding of which $15 million has been provided to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This commercial initiative will generate employment, invest in capital equipment, and create a business revenue stream in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Founded in 2000, Private Refuse and Garbage Disposal (PRGD) is the original cornerstone of the Montrose Investment Holdings portfolio of companies. Located in Saint Vincent with a regional reach, PRGD is built on a foundation of hard work, community led customer service and an understanding of the importance of environmental solutions to waste management.

For decades, the influx of Sargassum seaweed has become a serious and recurring problem across Caribbean nations, affecting fisheries, tourism, coastal ecosystems, and local livelihoods. By combining Seafields’ proprietary ocean-harvesting and seaweed management technologies (SeaClear) with PRGD’s established local operations and beach clean-up infrastructure, the project will develop a commercial business for both beach-collected and ocean-harvested biomass. The recycled and repurposed Sargassum will be made into value-added products, such as bio-stimulants and biochar, to meet ready market demand and lay the groundwork for long-term commercialisation.

Seafields will receive a six-figure sum investment to support the installation of harvesting boats, floating barriers, in-water storage paddocks, and processing equipment.

Under the agreement, PRGD will act as lead implementers, managing local operations, stakeholder engagement, sales, and compliance with OECS frameworks. Seafields Solutions Ltd will serve as the strategic technical partner, providing exclusive IP (Intellectual Property), ocean-harvesting technologies, system design, and training.

The pilot’s results will directly inform the creation of a long-term joint venture, “Seafields SVG”, to be established in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on the partnership, John Auckland, CEO, Seafields Solutions Ltd, said:

“This partnership with Montrose and PRGD marks an exciting step forward in demonstrating how Sargassum is being transformed from a costly environmental burden into a valuable resource. By combining Seafields’ ocean-harvesting expertise with PRGD’s local capabilities, we aim to prove not only the technical feasibility but also the commercial potential of Sargassum-based products in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This pilot will lay the foundations for a long-term, scalable solution that benefits local communities while advancing the blue economy across the Caribbean.”

The project’s inclusion in the OECS and World Bank UBEC programme ensures strong regional and international visibility, offering both organisations an opportunity to showcase innovation in addressing one of the Caribbean’s most pressing environmental and economic challenges.

Jaimason Samuel, CEO, Montrose Holdings LLC, added:

“Sargassum is not only a Saint Vincent and the Grenadines challenge, it is a Caribbean-wide challenge that affects our coasts, our people, and our economies. By investing in this pilot with Seafields, we are committed to leading from the front in developing practical solutions that create jobs, protect our environment, and generate new opportunities for our region. This is about turning a regional problem into a regional strength.”

After nearly 5 years of world-class scientific research, backed by successful feasibility studies, partnerships with leading marine institutes, and growing demand for marine carbon removal credits, Seafields is now scaling its vision with support from the Crowdcube community.

Seafields has launched its second crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube – giving angel investors and the general public the chance to back a scalable solution that can transform an ecological crisis into a profitable, planet-positive industry.