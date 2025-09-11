Barbados Revenue Authority Appoints New Revenue Commissioner

The Barbados Revenue Authority today announced the appointment of Jason King, CPA, FCA, as Revenue Commissioner, effective September 15, 2025.

King is a Chartered Accountant and Tax Consultant with more than 25 years of experience in taxation and financial management.

Before his appointment at the Authority, King operated as an independent consultant, providing advice on all areas of taxation. He has held senior positions in both the private and public sectors, including working with a major Caribbean energy company, an international professional services firm, and a consultancy with the Barbados Revenue Authority.

Chair of the Revenue Authority’s Board, Sandra Osborne, SC, welcomed the appointment. “With a distinguished career in taxation and leadership, Mr. King brings strategic and operational expertise to the role. The Board looks forward to working with him to ensure the Authority continues to deliver on its mandate.”

King is a Fellow and practising member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB), where he served as Chair of the Taxation Committee. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, and the International Fiscal Association.

King assumes leadership as the Authority continues its trajectory to modernise operations, strengthen compliance, and improve service delivery for taxpayers.