The Lowdown – Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan & Keith David: FX

FX’s The Lowdown from Creator Sterlin Harjo and starring Executive Producer Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist “Lee Raybon” (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of “Dale Washberg” (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.

