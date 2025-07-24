Court Summons, 30th July 2025

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is asking that the following person attend Supreme Court # 4, Whitepark Road, St. Michael on Wednesday, 30th July 2025 at 9:00 a.m.
1. Rodney Devon White – Birds Hill Haggatt Hall St Michael
2. Dwayne Omar Clarke – Lot 8 Warrens Crescent St Thomas
3. Robert Neblett – 1st Ave Goodland St Michael
4. Tristan Karel Philips – Chance Hall St Lucy
5. Rotchell Rivera Kellman – Chance Hall St Lucy
6. Slyfred Leacock – Deighton Road Gooding Road St Michael
- Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
Leave a Reply