Court Summons, 30th July 2025

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks you the media, for assisting us in this regard.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is asking that the following person attend Supreme Court # 4, Whitepark Road, St. Michael on Wednesday, 30th July 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

1. Rodney Devon White – Birds Hill Haggatt Hall St Michael

2. Dwayne Omar Clarke – Lot 8 Warrens Crescent St Thomas

3. Robert Neblett – 1st Ave Goodland St Michael

4. Tristan Karel Philips – Chance Hall St Lucy

5. Rotchell Rivera Kellman – Chance Hall St Lucy

6. Slyfred Leacock – Deighton Road Gooding Road St Michael

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

