Court Summons, 30th July 2025

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is asking that the following person attend Supreme Court # 4, Whitepark Road, St. Michael on Wednesday, 30th July 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

1. Rodney Devon White – Birds Hill Haggatt Hall St Michael

2. Dwayne Omar Clarke – Lot 8 Warrens Crescent St Thomas

3. Robert Neblett – 1st Ave Goodland St Michael

4. Tristan Karel Philips – Chance Hall St Lucy

5. Rotchell Rivera Kellman – Chance Hall St Lucy

6. Slyfred Leacock – Deighton Road Gooding Road St Michael

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks you the media, for assisting us in this regard.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service