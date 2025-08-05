Gau Pass Releases “Lion from Zion” with Bloco Do Caos (Beast of Prey like Netanyahu?)

After a year-long hiatus from new releases, acclaimed Brazilian singer Gau Pass returns with her dynamic and spiritually charged single, “Lion From Zion.” The track which is currently available across all major streaming platforms, features the São Paulo-based Reggae fusion band Bloco do Caos and was written in collaboration with respected Gambian singer-songwriter Michael Sambou.

The new track merges emotive vocals and rich Afro-Caribbean musical influences with distinct Brazilian Reggae-Rock flavour

"Lion From Zion" is a soulful anthem that serves as a preview of Gau Pass's long-awaited debut album. The song's foundation was penned by Sambou, who drew inspiration from Biblical themes and the global roots reggae tradition. The lyrics evoke the powerful image of the Lion of Zion–a symbolic representation of Jesus Christ, strength, and spiritual leadership–while "Zion" stands as a metaphor for the Promised Land, unity, and divine promise.

Gau shared, “I’ve held this song close to my heart for several years. Michael gifted it to me about three years ago, and I felt a deep responsibility to do it justice. I reached out to my friends in Bloco do Caos to help complete the lyrics and bring it to life with their vibrant, unmistakable energy.”

This international collaboration merges rich Afro-Caribbean musical influences with the distinct Brazilian Reggae-Rock flavour of Bloco do Caos, creating a rhythmic, emotionally resonant listening experience.

The track’s mixing and mastering were handled by Unidade 76, the production house behind Gau’s upcoming album, ensuring a high-quality sound that complements the song’s spiritual depth and cultural fusion.

A music video is currently in production and will offer a powerful visual narrative to match the song’s message of hope, connection, and inner strength.

Gau Pass, known for her past collaborations with notable names like Quino of Big Mountain (USA), Jubba White (formerly of Dubtonic Kru, USA), and jazz guitarist Mike Stern (USA), continues to build bridges between cultures and genres through music.

"Lion From Zion" marks an exciting new chapter in her artistic journey, rooted in collaboration, consciousness, and creativity.