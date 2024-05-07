The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Issues Notices for Outstanding Filings & Payments

The Barbados Revenue Authority (the Authority) has issued a consolidated notification to taxpayers for outstanding filing and payment obligations to date in the Tax Administration Management Information System (TAMIS).



The emails were delivered to registered TAMIS users and outlined outstanding returns for each tax type and tax period, as well as outstanding payment amounts for each tax type and tax period. Taxpayers receiving the notification are encouraged to review the email thoroughly and take steps to settle any outstanding obligations.



Persons wishing to establish a payment plan for tax arrears should contact the Authority’s Collections team by making a request to settletax@bra.gov.bb.



Taxpayers disputing the information in their accounts should send an enquiry to TAMIS, call the Contact Centre at 429-ETAX(3829), or contact bramail@bra.gov.bb to ensure that account updates and corrections can be made promptly.



This initiative is part of the Authority’s ongoing strategy to enhance tax compliance and to update information for greater accuracy. Following the issuance of the consolidated notification, TAMIS will issue automatic monthly reminders and late filing and payment notifications to assist taxpayers in complying with their tax obligations.