CARICOM launches Logo Competition for Standing Committee of Caribbean Statisticians

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat launched a competition to design the official logo for the Standing Committee of Caribbean Statisticians (SCCS). The competition to create the SCCS logo is one of the activities to mark the Year of Statistics which is being observed in 2025 under the theme ‘Improving Lives through Statistics, Strengthening and Improving Together’.

Nationals of CARICOM Member States, 18 and older, can submit entries to the competition which closes on 5 September 2025. The winner will receive an Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max 16 which will be presented at the 50th Meeting of the SCCS in Curaçao in October.
Entries to the competition should be sent to sccs.logocompetition@caricom.org, addressed to the Caribbean Community Secretariat for the attention of Mr. Halim Brizan, Director, Regional Statistics Programme, and copied to Mr. Dike Noel, Manager, Communications at communications@caricom.org.
