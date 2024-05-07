LEOPOLDO GUTIERREZ JOINS DIGICEL AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Digicel Group revealed the appointment of Leopoldo Gutierrez as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective 1st May 2024.

Leopoldo is an experienced finance executive with 20+ years in global operations – 15 of them with Latin America operator Tigo in a variety of senior finance roles – and is particularly skilled in managing complexity, driving change, seizing growth opportunities and optimising costs.

An El Salvador national, Leopoldo has served as VP Finance Operations for Tigo based in Miami, Florida since December 2019. Prior to that, he was CFO for Tigo in Colombia for seven years. He has also held financial management roles for commercial airline TACA in El Salvador and for Unilever in El Salvador and the UK. Leopoldo holds a Bachelor of Business and Economics from the Escuela Superior de Economía y Negocios in San Salvador and an MBA from McGill University in Montreal. He will be based in Kingston, Jamaica.

Commenting on his appointment, Leopoldo Gutierrez, said; “Digicel has an amazing track record of connecting the unconnected and impact investing to benefit customers, communities and countries. I am proud to join a team that is laser focused on driving opportunities for all.“

In welcoming Leopoldo to the team, Digicel Group Chairman, Rajeev Suri, said; “With the addition of Leopoldo, we’ve got some impressive bench strength at the top of our C-suite in the shape of our new Group CEO, Marcelo Cataldo, and our existing Group COO, Maarten Boute. I have every confidence in this team’s ability to spearhead our next growth phase and to continue to ensure that our customers and our communities reap the rewards of a connected society.”