PARKINSON BOYS GET SOUND LESSONS FOR INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY

“How do you know when you have become a man?” “What does it mean to be a man?”

These seemingly simple questions were posed to 19 Parkinson Memorial Secondary School boys during the closing stages of the pre-lunch session of an International Men’s Day event, organised by the school’s sponsor, Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL).

Neil Waithe telling his monkey story

When Motivational Speaker, Neil Waithe, casually asked those questions, the boys, drawn from the school’s 1st to 5th Forms, were participating in an interactive and engaging discussion, and the answers flowed. The responses to knowing when they have reached manhood ranged from the physical changes and functions of their bodies to attaining either the age of 18 or 21 years. Answers to the second question included being responsible and accountable for their actions, as well as providing financially for themselves and their families.

Waithe showing where he was bitten by the monkey.

The students agreed that the answers to those questions were not as simple as they had first thought. Waithe opined that one does not automatically “become” a man, and advised them to seek guidance from men who could help them take a positive path. Waithe later said he was pleased that the earlier stages had led to this discussion, since his intention throughout was to get the boys to share their true feelings, and to feel comfortable in doing so. “It is infrequent that men and boys get together to talk about these things,” he lamented. Earlier, he had told them the story about how he had been bitten by a monkey, and they had animatedly recreated the scenario, playing different roles and using props. He explained that the intention had been to create a space where the boys could share their opinion in a relaxed manner.

Teacher Justin Browne, left, and students engrossed as the story plot unfolds.

He ended by urging them to take at least one thing from the session, incorporate it into their lives, and share it with someone else. He also told them that growing up did not mean you don’t play, but you should know how, when and where to do so in a positive way.

After a sumptuous lunch, catered by GEL subsidiary GCG Events, the boys were divided into three smaller groups for the afternoon session, led by Terry Scantlebury, Group ICT & Business Solutions Manager, Wayne Springer, GEL’s Office Messenger, and Maurice Arthur, Facilities Manager.

Students at ‘Young Neil’s school examining his money bite.

Terry Scantlebury openly shared some of his personal story with the boys, including his humble beginnings, which seemed to resonate with them. He told them how positive male role models can inspire others through their actions, words, or accomplishments, and shared the names of some of his own with them, including former teachers. Recognising how easy it can be to choose a path of drugs and crime; he posited that these role models could provide that positive alternative for them. He however cautioned the boys to be discerning about which behaviors they chose to emulate when seeking a mentor.

Wayne Springer talked with the boys about identifying their strengths and weaknesses, and choosing positive people as role models. While reminding them that listening to their parents’ advice remains one of the keys to shaping good character, he also said that, though sometimes difficult, the hardest decision is often the correct one. He further emphasised that their success in life is not predicated by where they started out, but by focusing on the above, and making sound decisions along the way.

Maurice Arthur also emphasised the importance of mentors in the boys’ lives, as they had been in his. He added that they could be chosen from among those they knew personally or, indeed, from all over the world, since social media provides intimate details about many inspirational people, such as footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He reminded the boys of the importance of remaining focused on their education, along with career planning for their future. He assured them that tough home environments should not define them, and encouraged them to be accountable for their mistakes, from which they should learn and grow. Arthur ended by exhorting the students to focus on their strengths, and to use education as the main tool to pursue their goals.

Students Keil Batson and Alec Simpson thanked Waithe on the school’s behalf, especially for those who had participated in his inspiring session. Batson described the experience as “amazing”, noting that he enjoyed Waithe’s way of “educating us about life”. Simpson agreed with him, adding that he had also learned a lot about GEL and its founders during the session, which he had found to be very interesting.