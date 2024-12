KANGAROO is a heart-warming family comedy about disgraced TV Host, Chris, and a young indigenous girl, Charlie, who work together to rescue and rehabilitate a group of orphaned joeys in a remote Outback community.

Director: Kate Woods

Writers: Peta-Lee Cole-Manolis, Harry Cripps, Danielle Maclean

Stars: Rachel House, Brooke Satchwell, Ryan Corr