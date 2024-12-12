CIBC Caribbean Rewards Winners of Carmichael Prize Exhibition

In anticipation of the announcement of the competition winners for the 21st Carmichael Prize, about 40 artists – some established, some amateur, recently displayed over 100 pieces at the Gallery of Caribbean Art at the Speightstown Centre.

Sheri Ann Marie Nicholls with her prize cheque standing next to her painting “Fantasy”

Under the theme “Barbados and the Beautiful Ocean”, the artists showcased some creative renditions, of all types of subject matter in and of the ocean around Barbados. The media types used varied from oil, acrylic, pencil and ink to wool, collage, and water colour.

Little Ruby Olopade shows off her prized painting

Many of the exhibitors were junior artists under the age of 15, who entered in the amateur category. All of them were rewarded with a $100 art kit from the Art Hub donated by the Private Wealth Unit of CIBC Caribbean.

Sir Trevor Carmichael, who has had a long association with the bank, and who has been the name behind this competition from its inception, invited all present to immerse themselves in the art and the exhibition. He expressed thanks to CIBC Caribbean for its sponsorship of the competition over the years, and to James Gardiner (who had already returned to his homeland of Australia) for his idea to hold this annual prize exhibition for artists.

Irene Banfield shows of her Critic’s Choice winning painting “Wondrous Depths”

Sir Trevor congratulated all of the artists noting “…win, lose or draw, your presence in this competition is as important as the individual results”. He explained that the Carmichael Prize is all inclusive, because the choice of winners is not restricted to the judges alone, since all the patrons present would have the opportunity to select a winner for the People’s Choice award.

The winners in the children’s 7-9 category were – Ruby Olopade; in the 10-12 category, Josiah Edwards, and in the 13 and over category, Victoria Arriel Haniff. A special prize in this group was awarded to Sean Fields.

In the Amateur Artists, the top prize went to Rachel Flockhart for her painting entitled ‘Coral Haven.’

The winning entry by an established artist was a mixed media production by Irene Banfield, while the runner up for Best Painting by an Established Artist was Yasmin Vizcarrondo.

Before the evening ended, the votes were counted, and the winner of the 2024 People’s Choice award was presented to Sheri-Anne Marie Nicholls for her painting “Fantasy”.