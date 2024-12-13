Breaking News

  • “Crime Is Not a Political Tool” – SKN’s Prime Minister Stresses Collective Responsibility

  • COST-OF-LIVING TASK FORCE IN BASSETERRE SETS BOLD AGENDA TO COMBAT ECONOMIC PRESSURES FOR FEDERATION IN 2025

  • St Kitts and Nevis Reports 19% Overall Crime Decrease After 90-Day Campaign

  • UK OPENS PRE-TRAVEL REQUIREMENT TO NON-EUROPEAN VISITORS

  • Caribbean Leaders Engage U.S. Congress in Strategic Discussions on Regional and Global Priorities

  • Barbadian Envoy becomes Non-Resident Diplomatic Chief of Mission for Sultanate and University

Watson (CBS HD) Morris Chestnut – Detective Series

Bajan Reporter

,

Watson (CBS HD) Morris Chestnut – Detective Series

Bajan Reporter

,

WATSON takes place seven months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Post Views: 105
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280