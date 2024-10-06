BFA Announces National Men’s Squad for Concacaf Nations League

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has today announced the National Senior Men’s Squad and their Management Team for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League games, set to be held next month at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey.

Head Coach Kent Hall said this current window of play has seen his squad selection focus on using more locally based players, emphasizing the Tridents are excited to play in front of a home crowd again.

“We’re excited to play at home. We got great support when we played against Haiti in June and we’re asking the home crowd to bring that same positive energy for these two matches,” he said. “We haven’t had a positive result at home for a little while, and we’re going to do our best to deliver a performance that entertains, and a result that Bajans can be proud of.

We’ve put ourselves in a strong position as it relates to our main objective for this competition – which is to top the Group and get promoted back to League B – but we know that the job isn’t complete yet. USVI and Bahamas will be coming here to fight for the points, so we have to be focused and disciplined in our approach and make sure that we’re prepared to outwork them in every minute of both matches.”

Team Barbados’ first match will be against the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday 9th October, followed by the Bahamas on Tuesday 15th October, both at 8pm.

Concacaf Nations League tickets are $20 BBD and are on sale now from the following outlets:

Rubis Gas Station, Kendal Hill Sports and Games Barbados – Independence Square, Bridgetown BFA Technical Centre, Wildey

National Senior Men’s Squad

Ackeel Applewhaite (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Andre Applewhaite (Captain) (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Carl Hinkson (Kickstart Rush F.C.)

Corey Bridgeman (Kickstart Rush F.C.)

Darian King (Wotton F.C.)

Darius Boyce (UWI Blackbirds)

Hadan Holligan (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Janash Jaunai (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Jaron Oughterson (UWI Blackbirds)

Jaylen Gilkes (Barbados Soccer Academy)

Jireh Malcolm (Paradise F.C.)

Kevon Lucas (Kickstart Rush FC)

Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse (Harnosand F.C., Sweden)

Khimani Cox (Barbados Soccer Academy)

Kishmar Primus (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Mario Williams (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Nadre Butcher (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Nathan Walters-Harewood (Altitude F.C., Canada)

Niall Reid-Stephens (UWI Blackbirds)

Nicoli Brathwaite (Kickstart Rush F.C.)

Omani Leacock (Wotton F.C.)

Ricardio Morris (Weymouth Wales F.C.)

Sheran Hoyte (Britton’s Hill United F.C.)

Management Team

Head Coach – Kent Hall

Assistant Coach – Marlon Harte

Manager – Ortis Williams

Equipment Manager – Orlando Mapp

Sports Therapist – Johann Lashley

Trainer – Chad Bynoe

Goalkeeping Coach – Bernard Howell