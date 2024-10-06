“Boy Boy” on the Run, Wanted Mondays on IG waiting for him…

Breaking News

DevilsAdvocate

DevilsAdvocate

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Divonte Gequan Chase, alias ‘Boy Boy’ 22 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.   

Chase, whose last known address is Lower Carter’s Gap, Christ Church; is approximately five feet eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, of dark complexion, with thick lips and is slim built. He has the word ‘KATRINA’ tattooed on the inside of the left arm, clasp hands on his upper left arm, cartoon image on left upper arm and a cloud design on his chest.

Divonte Gequan Chase is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Divonte Gequan Chase,is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Liesl Gabriel – Sgt of Police Communications & Public Affairs

Officer (Ag), The Barbados Police Service

