26 year old man from Silver Hill on Two murder Charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Anti-Gun and Gangs Unit (District ‘E’), have arrested and formally charged Jahlanny Tremaine Yarde, 26 years of 6B Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church, for the following offences:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – on the 30th August, 2024
- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition – on the 30th August, 2024
- Assault – Rico Clarke on the 30th August, 2024
The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South), have formally charged Jahlanny Tremaine Yarde, 26 years of 6B Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church, for the following offences:
- Endangering Life – of Jonathan Griffith on the 26th March, 2024
- Robbery – Kaliyah Kirton on the 26th March, 2024
- Unlawful use of Firearm – on the 26th March, 2024
- Brandishing a Firearm – on the 26th March, 2024
Jointly Charged withTynone Alex Searles
- Murder – of Zakhir Goodridge on the 12th June, 2024
Yarde appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrate Courts since Monday 16th September, 2024.
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
