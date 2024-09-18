Bullets flying at Bow’s Shop, Bourne’s Land, Silver Sands

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is carrying out investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred about 6:55 last night just outside of Bow’s Shop, Bourne’s Land, Silver Sands, Christ Church.

Investigations have revealed that a 46-year-old male, was sitting on a grassy area opposite the mentioned shop when a person approached him and others from the St. Christopher’s school pasture and opened fire on them. They ran, but the victim received gunshot injuries about his body. He was treated at the scene by personnel of the Ambulance Service and transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. One residence in the area was also damaged in the melee.

Anyone, who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, is asked to call the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2609, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL