Breaking News

  • 26 year old man from Silver Hill on Two murder Charges

  • 17 year old facing Murder Charges

  • TOP COP OF BARBADOS GIVES SABRE RATTLING, BUT NOT MUCH ELSE (3D PRINTING OF WEAPONS A CONCERN)

  • MASSACRE AT NELSON ST, 3 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED

  • ZR driver charged over Collymore Rock incident

  • Barbados to lead the Caribbean Tourism Organization following election in the Cayman Islands

shooting incident

Bullets flying at Bow’s Shop, Bourne’s Land, Silver Sands

DevilsAdvocate

,

Bullets flying at Bow’s Shop, Bourne’s Land, Silver Sands

DevilsAdvocate

,
shooting incident

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is carrying out investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred about 6:55 last night just outside of Bow’s Shop, Bourne’s Land, Silver Sands, Christ Church.

S U M M A R Y:

Investigations have revealed that a 46-year-old male, was sitting on a grassy area opposite the mentioned shop when a person approached him and others from the St. Christopher’s school pasture and opened fire on them. They ran, but the victim received gunshot injuries about his body. He was treated at the scene by personnel of the Ambulance Service and transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. One residence in the area was also damaged in the melee.

Anyone, who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, is asked to call the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2609, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

Post Views: 110
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280