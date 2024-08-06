Expand your taste buds, try Efo Riro, your mouth will thank you! So will Evs Bukka…

I have had Cow Heel soup, and adore cou-cou which some Brazilians consider as another version of Polenta. But now I can say I had FuFu which is pounded yam and Cow Heel so tender it just melted as I bit into it… This was all possible when a dear friend of mine insisted I really tried expanding my digestive horizons with Evs Bukka which is close to the Rubis in front of Triple Dee’s on Mapp Hill.

This is a husband & wife business not far from Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, you can call for directions by following their Instagram for their number. They weren’t open this weekend for Crop Over, but will be back in service once again very soon, give them a follow so you learn their schedule.

Efo Riro is called a soup and the container should really be more like the big cups you see elsewhere for a soup, but they pack a lot into the container so you get your value for this magnificent meal. The seasoning is powerful and zingy but not fierce, you definitely get your sinuses cleared at the end of the sumptuous repast prepared by Evason Bukka (he is TALL, I’m 5’11” and I have to look up).

There is beef and chicken, but the part I enjoy is the jelly-like Cow Heel with the FuFu that is rolled into a ball and the plastic holding the FuFu is very tightly wrapped so it doesn’t dissolve from the spicy gravy of the soup…

Their menu also has other options, which I must return for to also try out – Jollof Rice, or Fries with either Nigerian Beef Stew or Baked Chicken Leg.