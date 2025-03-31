Breaking News

  • Film Director Ava DuVernay Headlines Powerful Global Forum in Barbados

  • Hilltop man held on over 5,000 lbs. of Weed

  • Bridgetown US Embassy sends hardline message on Immigration, even though USA itself was created by Immigrants

  • “Shifoo” from Sergeants Village sought by Police

  • Bishop of Barbados calls on country to pray for better health of predecessor

  • 27-year-old Sion Hill man in remand for murder

KUNG FU ROOKIE: Timur Baktybayev, Irina Azhmukhamedova & Talgat Duisenov

Bajan Reporter

,

KUNG FU ROOKIE: Timur Baktybayev, Irina Azhmukhamedova & Talgat Duisenov

Bajan Reporter

,

A young and ambitious guy from the village comes to the city to fulfill his dream and enter the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. His desire to become a policeman is known to everyone around him. However, in the area where his uncle lives, there is a criminal group that controls ruthless gangs, and when he enters the academy, he meets his love. Now he has to not only prepare for exams but also enter into a confrontation with bandits in order to protect his loved ones and his future.

Post Views: 141
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280