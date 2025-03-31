KUNG FU ROOKIE: Timur Baktybayev, Irina Azhmukhamedova & Talgat Duisenov

A young and ambitious guy from the village comes to the city to fulfill his dream and enter the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. His desire to become a policeman is known to everyone around him. However, in the area where his uncle lives, there is a criminal group that controls ruthless gangs, and when he enters the academy, he meets his love. Now he has to not only prepare for exams but also enter into a confrontation with bandits in order to protect his loved ones and his future.

