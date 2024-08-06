Water bottlers in Santo Domingo to take measures to avoid sun toxicity

Breaking News

Water bottling companies in the Dominican Republic have agreed to take measures within 90 days to ensure that their products are shielded from direct sunlight. The move to protect public health was announced in a press release by the National Institute for Consumer Rights Protection (Pro Consumidor).

The agreement was reached following separate meetings between Pro Consumidor director Eddy Alcántara and executives from various water bottling associations and companies.

Alcántara emphasized that the measure will be enforced at all stages of the water bottling process, from production and transportation to retail.

We are committed to ensuring that consumers receive high-quality products that do not pose a health risk,” Alcántara said.

The official noted that Pro Consumidor has been monitoring this issue since 2021 and had conducted numerous inspections to address the problem of water bottles being exposed to sunlight.

If companies fail to comply with the new regulations within the 90-day timeframe, Pro Consumidor has warned that it will take strict enforcement measures in accordance with Law 358-05.

