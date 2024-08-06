ESCAPED MENTAL PATIENT

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating mental patient Jade Barnett, 18 years of Parish Land, Christ Church whoescaped from the female admissions ward of the Psychiatric Hospital, Black Rock, Saint Michael about 5 p.m. on Monday 29th July, 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

She is about five feet two inches (5’ 2”) tall, slim built, has a big forehead, thin eyebrows, small features, puffy cheeks, thin lips, big ears and a pointed nose. Her hair is brown in colour, straighten and braided into two cornrows. At the time she was wearing a big shirt and long pink tights and was barefooted.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jade Barnett, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service