ESCAPED MENTAL PATIENT

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating mental patient Jade Barnett, 18 years of Parish Land, Christ Church whoescaped from the female admissions ward of the Psychiatric Hospital, Black Rock, Saint Michael about 5 p.m. on Monday 29th July, 2024.
DESCRIPTION:
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jade Barnett, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
