The Barbados Police Service seeks assistance with Person of Interest

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest seen in this photograph and video.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred in the Christ Church area.

If you can identify this person, your information will be helpful to us. Please contact the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2609, Oistins Police Station 418-2612, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.