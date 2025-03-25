“Shifoo” from Sergeants Village sought by Police

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locatingKiron Darren Price-Walthrust 24 years alias “Shifoo” who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.
Price-Walthrust, whose last known address is Browns Gap, Sargeant Village, Christ Church is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a slim built, and is of a dark complexion. He has thick lips, a narrow face with high cheek bones and small eyes. He has a tattoo with the word “DHALIA” over his right eye in cursive writing.
Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kiron Darren Price-Walthrust, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station; at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418 -2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.
Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.
- Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
