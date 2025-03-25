“Shifoo” from Sergeants Village sought by Police

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locatingKiron Darren Price-Walthrust 24 years alias “Shifoo” who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Price-Walthrust, whose last known address is Browns Gap, Sargeant Village, Christ Church is approximately five feet eight inches in height, is of a slim built, and is of a dark complexion. He has thick lips, a narrow face with high cheek bones and small eyes. He has a tattoo with the word “DHALIA” over his right eye in cursive writing.

Kiron Darren Price-Walthrust is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit or the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kiron Darren Price-Walthrust, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station; at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418 -2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service