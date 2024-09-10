Two coaches to attend YOA 2025 in Greece

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is pleased to announce the selection of Cherise Slocombe and Tremayne Griffith to represent Barbados at the 65th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors (YOA). This hallmark event, hosted by the International Olympic Academy (IOA), will take place in Olympia, Greece, next year.

Slocombe, a tennis player, began her journey at the age of six and has represented Barbados at both junior and senior levels. She has served for the past two and a half years as the Administrative Assistant at the Barbados Tennis Association.

This role also sparked her interest in coaching, leading her to complete her International Tennis Federation (ITF) Level 1 coaching certificate. More recently, in 2023, she further advanced her coaching credentials by earning her ITF Level 2 coaching certificate in Trinidad.

A passionate sports enthusiast, Griffith, holds a First-Class Honors degree in Sports Sciences from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. He holds prestigious certifications, including the Level 1 World Athletics and Badminton World Federation coaching certifications.

Griffith’s experience spans roles such as Physical Education Teacher, Assistant Coach at Attackk Badminton Club, and Behavioural Support Worker at the Child Care Board, reflecting his diverse contributions to sports and youth development.

Slocombe and Griffith were chosen based on their impressive performance and involvement at the 4th National Session for Young Participants (NSYP), held by the National Olympic Academy of Barbados from August 16-18, 2024.

Director of the National Olympic Academy Janelle Denny said, “We are pleased to recommend two of our aspiring coaches for the upcoming YOA session. They were selected from a pool of exceptional candidates, and we are confident that they will excel and that the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills will contribute not only to their personal and professional growth, but also inspire the athletes they coach.”

The YOA Session, held every June, aims to bring together young people aged 20-30 from various countries to foster friendships and collaboration. It encourages them to apply the knowledge gained during their time in Olympia to become exemplary ambassadors of Olympism. Participants in the YOA Session will experience a unique, two-week opportunity to immerse themselves in a multicultural environment. This experience promotes international understanding and acceptance, providing a platform for dialogue, idea exchange, and engagement with the Olympic Movement.

In addition, the Session will feature talks by eminent professors, group discussions and presentations of findings, cultural visits, sports and arts activities, and presentations by Olympians.